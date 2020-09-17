Cooking with Eric - Turkey Pomodoro

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy Italian dish that uses turkey instead of chicken ... of course you can use chicken if you want.

First thing you do is season some flour with salt and pepper. Dredge four turkey cutlets in the flour, on both sides, shaking off the excess. Sauté in olive oil for 3 to 4 minutes per side until almost done. Remove to a plate and keep warm.

To the skillet, add a quarter cup Vodka ... deglaze the pan by scraping the flavorful bits off the bottom. Cook on high heat until the Vodka is nearly evaporated. Then add a half cup of chicken stock and 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice. Return the cutlets to the pan and cook 1 to 2 minutes on each side until completely done. Remove cutlets to serving platter.

Finally, add 2 chopped tomatoes ( or a half pint of chopped grape tomatoes) and a quarter cup of half and half to the skillet. Stir to combine. Pour sauce over the cutlets and top with sliced scallions.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.