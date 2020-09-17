Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Turkey Pomodoro

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy Italian dish that uses turkey instead of chicken ... of course you can use chicken if you want.

First thing you do is season some flour with salt and pepper. Dredge four turkey cutlets in the flour, on both sides, shaking off the excess. Sauté in olive oil for 3 to 4 minutes per side until almost done. Remove to a plate and keep warm.

To the skillet, add a quarter cup Vodka ... deglaze the pan by scraping the flavorful bits off the bottom. Cook on high heat until the Vodka is nearly evaporated. Then add a half cup of chicken stock and 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice. Return the cutlets to the pan and cook 1 to 2 minutes on each side until completely done. Remove cutlets to serving platter.

Finally, add 2 chopped tomatoes ( or a half pint of chopped grape tomatoes) and a quarter cup of half and half to the skillet. Stir to combine. Pour sauce over the cutlets and top with sliced scallions.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Cooking Beef with Eric - Greek-Style Beef and Cheese Tortellini

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Cooking Beef with Eric - Greek-style Beef and Cheese Tortellini

Cooking With Eric

Cooking with Eric - Pasta with Peas and Sausage

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Cooking with Eric - Pasta with Peas and Sausage

News

Jolly Lane Greenhouse hosts annual Chili Pepper Festival

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
People filled the greenhouse to enjoy the sweet sounds and spicy produce.

Cooking With Eric

Cooking Beef with Eric - Ground Beef Stuffed Tomatoes

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Cooking Beef with Eric - Ground Beef Stuffed Tomatoes

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Cooking with Eric - Tomatoes with Horseradish Sauce

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Cooking with Eric - Tomatoes with Horseradish Sauce

Cooking With Eric

Cooking Beef with Eric - Taco Pasta Salad

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Cooking Beef with Eric - Taco Pasta Salad

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - Good Health Market

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Sheridan Cooks - Good Health Market

Community

Auction benefits hot meal donation initiative

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
The program has brought food, medicine, and supplies to families affected by COVID-19

News

Lou Lou’s Bombdiggity’s honors mother’s legacy through pasties

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Sunday Miller
After opening in March, Cindy James and her brother Dan Waisanen set out to make pasties like their mom who passed away from cancer.

Cooking With Eric

Sheridan Cooks - Cucumber Dill Soup

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Cucumber Dill Soup