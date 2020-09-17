Advertisement

Comfortable Friday, but still smoky

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear and cool conditions are expected once again overnight. Smoke will still linger, so it will look a little hazy for some. A few planets are still visible in the night sky with the naked eye. Look out for Saturn, Jupiter and Mars. Tonight’s lows will be in the 40s to near 50°.

Sunny, but smoky skies are expected once again Friday. Temperatures will remain comfortable as highs make it into the 70s for many. Those in Wyoming or in the southern plains could see some 80s. Warmer air reaches everyone Saturday as 80s are expected across the area. Clouds will increase through the day and could lead to a light shower or two Saturday night, but those chances are pretty low. Sunshine returns Sunday and highs are near 80°.

Above normal temperatures continue for much, if not all of next week. Highs will be in the 80s in Rapid City all week long and could flirt with 90° by the end of next week. We’re expecting plenty of sunshine and little to no precipitation in the forecast for the final full week of September.

