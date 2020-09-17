Advertisement

Black Hills Area Community Foundation receives a $25,000 grant

The Wells Fargo Foundation provided the grant.
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing has been an issue in many areas like Rapid City, and the Black Hills Area Community Foundation is one of many groups working to tackle the problem.

Recently the foundation received a $25,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation, which will help them with the housing work they’re doing in Rapid City.

The money will go into the Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund that the Black Hills Area Community Foundation created.

CEO of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, Liz Hamburg, says that fund will be used to provide loans, supporting the development of and preservation of affordable housing in town.

As to why the grant is so important, Hamburg says it’s a much-needed opportunity to fill a gap.

“Well, the strategic housing trust fund is a flexible fund. And so right now, the dollars that are coming in are being directed to help people stay housed. We are working with Pennington County Health and Human Services, who works with a variety of property managers in order to help keep people in their apartments, help them cover their rental cost as well as utilities,” says Hamburg.

If anyone needs assistance with housing and is looking for different resources, they can start by calling the 2-1-1 helpline center.

