The Dahl Arts Center will be offering a new after school program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic has brought along many uncertainties, and this can be incredibly hard on kids.

So if you’re looking to find a program where your child can express themselves through art, you’re in luck.

The Dahl Arts Center will now be offering an after school program for third through sixth graders called “Art Club.”

It will be held once a week on Wednesdays from 3:30 pm to 6 pm, and it’s a creative space for kids to hang out, create, and express themselves.

The Dahl is hoping to keep the club size to 10 participants maximum, but they will add another section if more kids register.

And masks are highly encouraged for those who are able to wear them.

“We were just trying to think of a way that we could kind of offer something new, and that would work well with kind of our restrictions that we have here. And also what everybody else is experiencing. So we thought especially for kids who are maybe doing virtual learning to you know have a place to come to,” says the art education coordinator for the Dahl Arts Center, Katie Wolff.

The program starts Wednesday the 23, and you can still register your child online. It cost $40 for members and $45 for non-members. However, scholarships are available.

