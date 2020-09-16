Advertisement

Seasonable temperatures through Friday, 80s and isolated showers possible Saturday

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we near the end of Summer and the beginning of Fall, temperatures have become more seasonable this week falling into the mid 70s. Temperatures will hold off in the 70s for the rest of the week, but will jump to above average for the weekend. We are still tracking a drier period over the next several days, but the best chance to see rain will be Saturday evening into the early morning hours on Sunday. Moisture will be limited, so scattered/isolated showers are likely and not everybody will see precipitation. Looking into next week, temperatures will continue to stay above average, near 80 degrees, and the dry spell will also stick around. For the end of September, temperatures look to stay above average, and the moisture outlook will remain “drier than normal." Hopefully we can squeeze out some measurable rainfall on Saturday.

Today is the last day with a sunset of 7PM or later in 2020. Crossing my fingers for a smooth and easy transition into Fall and Winter...

