Possible threat at Douglas High School put all schools under secure status

Plans to reopen schools are raising questions.
Plans to reopen schools are raising questions.(Connor Matteson)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - Douglas School District temporarily placed all its schools on secured status for about 20 minutes Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the Douglas Schools Facebook page, all schools in the district were placed on secured status due to a possible threat at Douglas High School.

9:08 Update: The secured status was lifted after law enforcement was confident there was no longer a safety concern. It...

Posted by Douglas School District on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Secured status means no one is allowed to enter or exit the building and that there is little movement inside the school building, but normal learning takes place.

The secured status was lifted after law enforcement was confident there was no longer a safety concern.

KOTA Territory News reached out to the superintendent for comment regarding the threat and hasn’t heard back yet.

