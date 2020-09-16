Advertisement

Fire at Weimer’s Diner & Donuts ruled accidental

The business has been around for 70 years.
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURIGS, S.D. (KOTA) -We now know what caused the fire at Weimer’s Diner & Donuts in Sturgis.

According to the South Dakota Department of public safety, the fire has been ruled accidental, caused by an electrical cord leading to a refrigerator.

On Aug. 19th, around 2:30 am witnesses reported smoke behind the business.

When crews arrived, they found a fire at the back of the diner. There was extensive damage to the storage area and was working its way to the front of the store.

The fire also caused water and smoke damage to nearby businesses before firefighters were able to contain it.

The business has been around for 70 years, and a GoFundMe page has been set up.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RCPD offers $5,000 reward to help apprehend murder suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Rapid City Police Department has secured approval from the Community Reward Fund to offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the apprehension of 22-year-old Jamys Flying Horse.

News

Vinyl sales surpass CD sales for the first time since the 80s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
One Black Hills Vinyl owner attributes this to vinyl being passed down and trendy once again.

News

Will Rapid City see a mask mandate?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
At this time Mayor Steve Allende doesn't believe there will be a mask mandate anytime soon in Rapid City.

Crime

FBI offers $5,000 reward for information leading to conviction in 2016 murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office at (763) 569-8000.

Latest News

News

Compared to 2019, South Dakota is seeing an increase in car-related fatalities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The 2020 numbers are on par though with previous years.

News

RCAS Board considers data to switch levels

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Education

Rapid City Area School District is looking to hire close to 80 people

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
RCAS is looking to hire in many different categories.

News

State releases few details regarding A.G. crash investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Both said they cannot release details about the findings of the investigation because it is still ongoing.

News

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in South Dakota

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Current hospitalizations rose to 133, an increase of 23 from Monday.

News

Fatal accident leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Spearfish

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Spearfish.