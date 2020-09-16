Advertisement

Federal judge awards thousands to those forcibly catheterized for urine samples

(ky3)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A federal judge approved a settlement in a legal challenge against the practice of some South Dakota law enforcement agencies of using forced catheterizations to obtain urine samples.

U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange awarded plaintiffs in the case a total of $440,000 in damages, legal costs, and attorney’s fees, according to a press release sent Wednesday by the ACLU of South Dakota.

The ACLU and attorney Jim Leach of Rapid City filed the case on behalf of several individuals against the city of Wagner and the Wagner Police Department, the city of Pierre and the Pierre Police Department, the town of Sisseton and the Sisseton Police Department, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol along with individually named law enforcement officers.

The plaintiffs said they were held down and subjected to involuntary catheterization after police obtained search warrants for urine samples to detect the presence of drugs, which the ACLU argued is a violation of the Fourth Amendment’s protections against unreasonable searches. None of the search warrants obtained by police specifically authorized forced catheterization as a means of getting evidence.

Lange made his ruling in April, writing, “The plaintiffs were not smuggling drugs or weapons in their urethras and bladders, and the catheterizations would only provide evidence of drug ingestion rather than the more serious crime of drug trafficking… Ingesting drugs is one of the least serious drug crimes a person can commit.”

Lange wrote in a 106-page opinion that the practice to prove low-level drug crimes was “a highly invasive — and in these cases — degrading medical procedure.”

Five people were awarded settlements between $75,000 and $99,000 for damages and legal costs.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

8 additional COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported eight new deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday.

News

Stevens High School senior named National Merit semifinalist

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Michael Tang ranks among was chosen as a semifinalist among about 16,000 high school seniors from across the U.S.

News

Possible threat at Douglas High School put all schools under secure status

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
According to a post on the Douglas Schools Facebook page, all schools in the district were placed on secured status due to a possible threat at Douglas High School.

News

Will Rapid City see a mask mandate?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
At this time Mayor Steve Allende doesn't believe there will be a mask mandate anytime soon in Rapid City.

Latest News

News

Rapid City police offer reward for information surrounding shooting suspect

Updated: 12 hours ago
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the RCPD.

News

Fire at Weimer’s Diner & Donuts ruled accidental

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The cause of the fire has been ruled an accident.

News

UPDATE: Jayms Flying Horse taken into custody

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Rapid City Police Department has secured approval from the Community Reward Fund to offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the apprehension of 22-year-old Jamys Flying Horse.

News

Vinyl sales surpass CD sales for first time since 80s

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
One Black Hills Vinyl owner attributes this to vinyl being passed down and trendy once again.

Crime

FBI offers $5,000 reward for information leading to conviction in 2016 murder

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office at (763) 569-8000.

News

Compared to 2019, South Dakota is seeing an increase in car-related fatalities

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The 2020 numbers are on par though with previous years.