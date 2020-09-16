Cooking Beef with Eric - Greek-Style Beef and Cheese Tortellini

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a one pot meal full of deliciousness! Easy to prepare, and perfect for any weeknight for the entire family!

Here’s what you do: cook a package of refrigerated cheese tortellini (do not use ones stuffed with meat) according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

Brown a pound of lean ground beef in a deep skillet, breaking the beef into 3/4″ chunks. When browned, add 2 cans of diced tomatoes with garlic, basil and oregano, undrained (you should be able to find this in any regular grocery store). Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in tortellini, simmer 2 to 3 more minutes, then add 2 cups, lightly packed of fresh spinach and 1 cup of chopped Kalamata olives. Cook until spinach is wilted.

To serve, spoon on a plate or in a bowl and top with crumbled Feta cheese.

