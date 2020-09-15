Advertisement

Will Rapid City see a mask mandate?

Could a mask mandate come to Rapid City?(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Masks aren’t only a hot accessory; they’re also a hot topic, and last Tuesday, the Brookings City Council passed a mask mandate.

Now some are wondering if Rapid City will see one.

Mayor Steve Allender says he doesn’t think Rapid City is even close to requiring masks.

But what would it take to get a mask mandate in place?

Allender says when the infection to total population ratio reaches a much higher percentage then, he thinks more local restrictions will be in place.

"If in a couple of weeks, we realize that ten percent of our population here locally is being infected and rising, we should be taking some pretty drastic measures to try and protect ourselves regardless of the public support at that time,” says Allender.

Back in April, restrictions were put on Rapid City businesses, but the mayor doesn’t see those returning anytime soon.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

