The Rapid City Area School District needs more data before switching to level one

Many discussions were held at the school board meeting.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School board held their weekly public meeting Monday discussing masks in school and the criteria the board uses to decide what pandemic response “level” the district should be at.

Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon says she is monitoring all the COVID-19 data several times a day and is also on the phone with may of the other districts, but a few parents expressed their concerns for their children’s education in regards to learning from home.

Right now the district is at a level two, where students are both at school and at home.

Simon says if the district’s positive case numbers stay consistent or decrease, she will likely be moving the district to a level one, but she wants more data before making the switch.

“I think most of the board members would agree that we need a bit more data, we’re just getting started,” says Simon. “We need a little bit more data before we’re able to make that decision.”

Simon says, despite the challenges, the district had an amazing first week.

