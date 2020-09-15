Advertisement

State releases few details regarding A.G. crash investigation

Gov. Kristi Noem and Department of Public Safety Sec. Craig Price spoke in a briefing Tuesday afternoon, saying they cannot release details about the findings of the investigation because it is still ongoing.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem along with the Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price spoke publicly about the investigation into a fatal crash involving Atty. General Jason Ravsnborg, though few details about the investigation itself were released.

Both said they cannot release details about the findings of the investigation because it is still ongoing.

Ravnsborg struck and killed a man along U.S. Highway 14 near Highmore Saturday night. In a statement released Monday, Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer. He said he called 911 and searched the ditch, but did not find anything. Ravnsborg found the body the next morning while returning to retrieve his car, which was left inoperable by the crash.

In Tuesday’s briefing, Price said the autopsy of the victim, 55-year-old Joseph Boever, is being done in Ramsey County, MN. because the South Dakota state coroner is currently unavailable. He said the South Dakota Highway Patrol is leading the investigation, though the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting interviews in the case to avoid conflicts of interest.

Nearly all elements of the investigation, including the recording of Ravnsborg’s 911 call and the medical examiner’s results, are not being released at this time, Price said. He did not have a timeline on when more information will be released.

When asked whether Ravnsborg will be placed on administrative leave,  Noem said that has not been discussed because it is currently only a crash investigation, not a criminal investigation.

Noem declined to answer whether she was aware of the press release issued by Ravnsborg Monday prior to it being sent to the media.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

