Rapid City Area School District is looking to hire close to 80 people

The Rapid City Area School District is looking to hire in many different categories.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation says there are thousands of jobs open across the state and in Rapid City.

HR recruiter for The Rapid City Area School District, Christina Vissia, says they have close to 80 open positions.

“We have a variety of extra-curricular, we still have some teaching staff, we have custodial staff, bus drivers, bus aides, paraprofessionals, those are our main areas that we’re looking for right now," says Vissia.

While 80 openings may seem like a lot, the district says it’s about normal for the start of a school year, but the pandemic has made the hiring process even more challenging.

They still need team cleaners and especially substitute teachers.

“We are down about thirty percent this school year compared to where we typically start the school year and so that of course is of great concern to us," says Superintendant Dr. Lori Simons. "We already have staff absences due to COVID and we’ve already run into some difficult staffing situations.”

A problem the district is seeing is the substitute pool is filled with people who are more susceptible to COVID-19.

“Substitutes if you’re interested in substituting, it requires a high school diploma or GED and then of course anything above that educational level but we are actively seeking anybody who would be interested in subbing for us," says Vissia.

You can check out the link to apply for the positions here.

