Fatal accident leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Spearfish

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - A fatal crash happened in Spearfish on Sunday night which left one dead and another injured, the State Department of Transporation reported Monday.

While driving eastbound on Interstate 90, a driver of a 2004 Jeep Liberty lost control and drove into a ditch. Eventually, the Jeep went into a creek.

The driver, a 66-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene, said the DOT. The 76-year-old male passenger received serious nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

