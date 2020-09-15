Advertisement

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in South Dakota

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Health officials say the number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 reached a new high in South Dakota on Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations rose to 133, an increase of 23 from Monday.

Gov. Kristi Noem has frequently cited hospitalizations as the primary metric her office uses in making coronavirus-related decisions in South Dakota, saying the state is focusing on making sure hospitals do not get overwhelmed. Medical experts also say this number is a useful metric as it is independent of other factors, like the number of tests performed.

However, despite the increase, only 6% of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Department of Health. Forty-six percent of hospital beds are still available. Just 8% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients; 27% are still available.

Health officials confirmed 193 COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Tuesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 16,994. However, active cases declined by 153 to 2,386 due to new recoveries.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The state’s total remained at 184.

The state processed tests for 957 new individuals on Tuesday.

County updates for Tuesday:

Pennington County saw 27 new cases confirmed by state officials Tuesday. Pennington has 318 active cases Tuesday, which is down from Monday (326). The county has had a total of 1,841 cases.

Meade County has83 84 active cases Tuesday, down from Monday (83). The state confirmed 13 new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 405 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 12 active cases Tuesday, down two from Monday (14). The state didn’t confirm any new cases Tuesday.

Custer County has 51 active cases Tuesday, down one from Monday (52). The state didn’t confirm any new cases Tuesday.

Lawrence County didn’t confirm any new cases Tuesday. The county has 51 active cases, down from Monday (60). The county has had a total of 290 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 20 active cases on Tuesday, same as Monday. The state didn’t confirm any new cases Tuesday.

Ziebach County has 16 active cases Tuesday, same as Monday. The state reported one new case.

Haakon County has five active cases Tuesday, up one from Monday (4). The state reported one new positive case in Haakon on Tuesday. Overall, the county has had a total of 12 cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 19 active cases Tuesday, down from Monday (20). Officials didn’t confirm any new cases.

