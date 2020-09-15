Advertisement

Burn ban in effect for Pennington County

Grassland fire danger is high.
Grassland fire danger is high.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A burn ban has been put in place for Pennington County due to high levels of fire danger.

Because the National Weather Service has put the grasslands at an extreme or high risk of fire.

The county is now under restrictions meaning no open fires, liquid and charcoal grills, outdoor fire pits, or burn barrels are allowed.

If caught you can face a five hundred dollar fine or even thirty days in jail.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey says to be courteous.

“Anywhere in Pennington County, currently there is no open burning allowed," says Harvey. "So just please be sensible, one less spark, our agriculture community is doing a fantastic job for us. Just be smart about what you’re doing on our grasslands, on our forested areas, incredibly careful with anything that could cause any kind of a spark or ignite a fire.”

The ban will be in effect until the grassland fire danger is no longer listed as high or extreme.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg releases statement regarding the fatal accident

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is sharing his first comments about the crash that claimed the life of a Highmore man.

Environment

How does climate change impact with wild fires?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
South Dakota has seen is a rise in overnight temperatures, which can have wide-ranging impacts affecting agriculture.

Education

The Rapid City Area School District needs more data before switching to level one

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
“We need a little bit more data before we’re able to make that decision.”

News

Face Mask Art

Updated: 4 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Black Hills Cavers

Updated: 4 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

CARES Eviction Funding

Updated: 4 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Climate Change

Updated: 4 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Bear Runner

Updated: 4 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Attorney General Fatal Crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Paha Sapa Grotto: explorers, protectors of the underground

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
South Dakota is renowned for having some of the longest and most striking cave systems in the world - making the work of cavers vital for understanding and caring for our caverns. To learn more about their work, KOTA joined local cave group Paha Sapa Grotto for a deep-dive into the world of caving.