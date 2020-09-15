Burn ban in effect for Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A burn ban has been put in place for Pennington County due to high levels of fire danger.

Because the National Weather Service has put the grasslands at an extreme or high risk of fire.

The county is now under restrictions meaning no open fires, liquid and charcoal grills, outdoor fire pits, or burn barrels are allowed.

If caught you can face a five hundred dollar fine or even thirty days in jail.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey says to be courteous.

“Anywhere in Pennington County, currently there is no open burning allowed," says Harvey. "So just please be sensible, one less spark, our agriculture community is doing a fantastic job for us. Just be smart about what you’re doing on our grasslands, on our forested areas, incredibly careful with anything that could cause any kind of a spark or ignite a fire.”

The ban will be in effect until the grassland fire danger is no longer listed as high or extreme.

