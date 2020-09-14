Advertisement

Ravnsborg has speeding history: 6 tickets in South Dakota, 2 in Iowa

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As officials investigate the fatal accident involving South Dakota Attorney General, a background check shows Jason Ravnsborg has a history of traffic violations and tickets.

Ravnsborg has six citations spanning 2014-18, according to the South Dakota Unified Judicial System. His latest tickets from 2018 happened in Beadle County after driving 40 mph in a 35 mph zone and another in Pennington County after driving 80 mph in a 65 mph zone.

There have also been two Iowa citations Ravnsborg’s racked up. Officials cited that he drove 11-15 mph over in Lyon County in 2003 and 6-10 mph over the limit in Cherokee County in 1996.

Ravnsborg has six citations spanning 2014-18, according to the South Dakota Unified Judicial System. His latest tickets from 2018 happened in Beadle County after driving 40 mph in a 35 mph zone and another in Pennington County after driving 80 mph in a 65 mph zone.(South Dakota Unified Judicial System)

Citations have cost Ravnsborg over $500 in court fees, which include a 2017 violation for not wearing a seatbelt and driving without a proper exhaust and muffler system in 2016.

SEE FULL BACKGROUND CHECK HERE

Ravnsborg was involved with a fatal crash outside of Highway 14 Saturday night, which killed 55-year-old Joesph Boever.

Ravnsborg reported the accident as a car-deer crash. Sunday officials reconstructed the crash.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating and all information is preliminary.

