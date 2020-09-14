Advertisement

South Dakota Attorney General involved in fatal crash

A pickup at the site of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg. A trooper said the pickup was involved in the crash.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Law enforcement officials are reconstructing the scene of a fatal accident that involved South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Several crews were still on the scene of the crash on the western edge of Highmore Sunday evening, nearly a full day after the crash took place.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced in an unscheduled press briefing Sunday that Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night, but released no other details about the incident. Ravnsborg released a statement immediately after the briefing, saying he is “shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night.”

A white pickup with damage to its front end was in the ditch a few hundred yards down the road from investigators. A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper at the scene tells Dakota News Now that the vehicle was involved in the accident, but did not provide any specifics.

South Dakota Attorney Gen. Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash, though officials have released few details about the incident.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced the crash in an unscheduled media briefing Sunday evening in Sioux Falls.

The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 14 just west of Highmore, according to Dept. of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price. He said he cannot release any details about the crash at this point, saying the investigation is still active and authorities are in the process of notifying the victim’s family.

“We know that the Attorney General was involved. The rest of it is being investigated, and those details will be released at a later time,” Price said.

While Price declined to comment on Ravnsborg’s condition, Ravnsborg released the following statement immediately following Sunday’s briefing:

“I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night. As Governor Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue to do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”

Noem said Ravnsborg was driving a vehicle involved in the crash.

Price said he will oversee the crash’s investigation.

