Cooking with Eric - Pasta with Peas and Sausage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A very basic but great dish, you’ll love the flavor. And, it’s quite filling!

First, make a pound of Rigatoni pasta according to package directions. Drain.

While that pasta is cooking, brown a clove of minced garlic in a little oil in a large skillet. After about 30 seconds, add a pound of sweet Italian sausage; cook until browned. Use a spoon to break the sausage up into crumbles. Then add a bag of frozen peas and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes. Then turn heat to medium-high and add a cup of heavy cream and a quarter stick of butter. Bring to a boil and stir constantly, then remove from heat.

Pour sausage mixture over pasta and toss to coat. When serving, top with Parmesan cheese, sprinkle with salt and pepper and red pepper flakes.

