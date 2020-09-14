Advertisement

Chadron Police search for political sign thief

“Politics aside, theft is a crime.”
CPD needs your help in identifying this female who appears to steal a political sign out of a yard last night in Chadron.
CPD needs your help in identifying this female who appears to steal a political sign out of a yard last night in Chadron.(Chadron Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADRON, N.E. (KOTA) - The presidential election is less than two months away as yard signs showing support pop up all over the country.

In Chadron, police are looking for a woman who appears to have stolen a yard sign Sunday night in the town. The woman could be punished with a Class II Misdemeanor, which is a $100,000 fine or six months in jail, according to CDP.

“Politics aside, theft is a crime,” Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino said.

If you recognize this person, you can call the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510, or you can remain anonymous by leaving a tip on the Nebraska Crime Stoppers at nebraskacrimestoppers.com or on their toll-free hotline at 1-800-422-1494.

“It’s OK to disagree with someone’s political views, but let’s not become disagreeable. Please leave other’s property alone,” says Chief Lordino.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota AG says he wasn’t drinking before fatal crash

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He had been at a fundraising dinner hosted by the Spink County Republicans at Rooster’s Bar & Grill.

News

163 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota health officials confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

News

2 die in single-engine plane crash in eastern South Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both people involved in a plane crash near Groton have died, authorities said late Sunday.

News

Chili Pepper Festival

Updated: 12 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Cooking with Eric - Pasta with Peas and Sausage

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

South Dakota Attorney General involved in fatal crash

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem announced in an unscheduled press briefing Sunday that Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.

News

Movie Theatres

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Jail House Brewery

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

National Guard Water Bottle

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Fatal car crash

Updated: 17 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.