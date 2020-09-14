Chadron Police search for political sign thief

CHADRON, N.E. (KOTA) - The presidential election is less than two months away as yard signs showing support pop up all over the country.

In Chadron, police are looking for a woman who appears to have stolen a yard sign Sunday night in the town. The woman could be punished with a Class II Misdemeanor, which is a $100,000 fine or six months in jail, according to CDP.

“Politics aside, theft is a crime,” Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino said.

If you recognize this person, you can call the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510, or you can remain anonymous by leaving a tip on the Nebraska Crime Stoppers at nebraskacrimestoppers.com or on their toll-free hotline at 1-800-422-1494.

“It’s OK to disagree with someone’s political views, but let’s not become disagreeable. Please leave other’s property alone,” says Chief Lordino.

