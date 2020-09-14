Advertisement

2 die in single-engine plane crash in eastern South Dakota

A rural road closed off as authorities investigate a small plane crash near Groton.
A rural road closed off as authorities investigate a small plane crash near Groton.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GROTON, S.D. (AP) - A single-engine plane crashed in eastern South Dakota, killing two people, officials said.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said the plane went down north of Groton on Sunday near the airport where the Groton Fly-in/Drive-in was held this weekend.

Scott Meints, Brown County Emergency Management director, said the crash was related to the air show. Groton is about 170 miles (270 kilometers) northwest of Sioux Falls.

Dave Lunzman, chief deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, said two people were in the plane. Brown County Coroner Michael Carlsen said one person died at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, authorities reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

