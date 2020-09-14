Advertisement

163 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota health officials confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 16,801. Active cases rose by 38 to 2,499.

The death total remained unchanged at 184. Current hospitalizations also remained unchanged at 110.

South Dakota Public Schools and Universities:

The Department of Health also updated case information on South Dakota schools.

An additional 177 cases were confirmed in K-12 schools last week, bringing total known cases to 667. Most of those diagnosed have recovered, however; there are currently 214 active cases. Officials say 116 schools have 1 or 2 active cases, while 13 schools have three or more active cases.

In the state’s university system, officials confirmed 130 cases last week, bringing total cases to 1,053 - though only 193 are active. Twelve universities currently have three or more active cases.

County updates for Monday:

Pennington County saw 19 new cases confirmed by state officials Monday. Pennington has 326 active cases Monday, which is down from Sunday (353). The county has had a total of 1,814 cases.

Meade County has 84 active cases Monday, up from Sunday (82). The state confirmed eight new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 392 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 14 active cases Monday, down two from Sunday (16). The state confirmed didn’t confirm any new cases Monday.

Custer County has 52 active cases Monday, down one from Sunday (53). State officials reported one new case in the county Monday.

Lawrence County confirmed four new cases Monday. The county has 60 active cases, down from Sunday (66). The county has had a total of 290 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 20 active cases on Monday, down from Sunday (22). The state reported two new cases.

Ziebach County has 16 active cases Monday, up from Sunday (15). The state reported one new case.

Haakon County has four active cases Monday, the same as Sunday. The state didn’t report any new positive cases in Haakon on Monday. Overall, the county has had a total of 11 cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 20 active cases Monday, down from Sunday (23). Officials didn’t confirm any new cases.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota AG says he wasn’t drinking before fatal crash

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He had been at a fundraising dinner hosted by the Spink County Republicans at Rooster’s Bar & Grill.

News

Chadron Police search for political sign thief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
In Chadron, police are looking for a woman who appears to have stolen a yard sign Sunday night in the town.

News

2 die in single-engine plane crash in eastern South Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both people involved in a plane crash near Groton have died, authorities said late Sunday.

News

Chili Pepper Festival

Updated: 12 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Cooking with Eric - Pasta with Peas and Sausage

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

South Dakota Attorney General involved in fatal crash

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem announced in an unscheduled press briefing Sunday that Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.

News

Movie Theatres

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Jail House Brewery

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

National Guard Water Bottle

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Fatal car crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.