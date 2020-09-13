Advertisement

State Attorney General involved in fatal crash Saturday Night

One dead and the condition of Jason Ravnsborg is unknown at this time.
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.

In a press briefing at Sioux Falls City Hall on Sunday, Governor Kristi Noem said Ravnsborg was in a crash on Hwy 14 west of Highmore around 10:30 Saturday night.

Noem said one person died but law enforcement is working to identify the individual and inform the family.

At this time, law enforcement is not releasing the condition of Ravnsborg.

Shortly after Noem’s press briefing Ravnsborg said in a statement, “I am shocked and filled with sorrow following the events of last night. As Governor Noem stated, I am fully cooperating with the investigation and I fully intend to continue do so moving forward. At this time I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.”

South Dakota Highway Patrol will continue the investigation.

