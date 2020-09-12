Advertisement

White House official comments on Sturgis Rally COVID-19 report

White House official comments on Sturgis Rally report
White House official comments on Sturgis Rally report
By Jack Caudill
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You’ve probably heard plenty about a report that came out earlier this week that projects that more than 260,000 cases of COVID-19 may have stemmed from the Sturgis Rally at a health care cost of more than $12 billion.

Both Governor Kristi Noem and the City of Sturgis slammed the paper from the IZA Institute of Labor Economics, with Noem calling it “fiction”. Sturgis put out a statement calling it “blatantly faulty”. Friday, we spoke to Dr. John Fleming, Assistant to the President for Planning and Implementation at the White House. Dr. Fleming also says he isn’t buying into the report either.

Dr. Fleming says, “I would have to tell you that guesswork would be more scientific than this study. First of all, it was done by an economic organization, not a health care one. And what they did is follow the number of pings for cell phones at cell towers. Again, I’ve never heard of doing that. That’s not a health technique I’m ever aware of. How in the world do you know what individuals go it, what individuals carried it and what individuals actually ended up receiving the spread of it. So with all of that in mind, I would have to say this is among junk science.” The South Dakota Department of Health says they’ve identified 125 in-state coronavirus cases that they’ve been able to connect with attendance at the Sturgis Rally.

Latest News

News

9/11 blood drive tradition continues

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jack Caudill
It's become a 9/11 tradition here in Rapid City, the Drops of Life Blood Drive.

News

Northern Hills Housing

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rounds Interview

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Whitehouse COVID Call

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Smithfield Fines

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Fegueroa Status Hearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Tilsen Arraignment

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Forest Management

Updated: 1 hour ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Sen. Rounds says wife, Jean, is recovering from cancer treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Jean Rounds undergoes cancer treatment.

News

The Homestake Opera House in Lead will receive funding from the city

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Historic Homestake Opera House provides the community with many different events.