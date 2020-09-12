Advertisement

Warm end to the weekend, HOT start to the week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pleasant weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Temperatures will jump up into the 80s for most tomorrow, leaving Rapid City in the mid to upper 80s. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Monday afternoon due to the HOT temperatures, dry conditions, and strong winds expected. A Watch is put out when conditions are favorable for fire weather, which is supportive for Monday. We stay warm into Tuesday, but cool off in the low 80s toward mid week.

Average temperatures are expected to return toward the end of the week, with not many rain chances. Drier weather will continue into the end of the week with a small chance on Thursday for an isolated shower. Things look very limited in terms of precipitation.

