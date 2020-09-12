Friday Night Hike, September 11, part one

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Philip football team improved to 4-0 with a 36-6 victory over previously unbeaten New Underwood Friday night. Belle Fourche lost to Douglas, WY 47-7. Wall knocked off RC Christian. Rapid City Central comes up just short against Watertown at the Rushmore Bowl losing 38-32.

