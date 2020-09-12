DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The countdown is on for the 30th annual Deadwood Jam.

The two-day event kicks off on Sept. 18, and the first band will take the stage at Outlaw Square at 5:30 p.m.

People can expect to hear from different talents like Tye Dye Volcano, Hazel Miller, a blues singer from Denver, Colorado, and Pinky and the Floyd, just to name a few.

Due to COVID-19, precautions were put in place, and chairs will be spaced out, so there will be distance between people.

There will also be sanitizing stations throughout the event, and microphones will be changed out after every band plays.

“The board felt that it was just necessary to keep the continuity going. And also to bring people to Deadwood when it’s really needed to keep the economy going. So if we can take care of these precautions and do it safely and bring some people to Deadwood, then it’s a win-win for everybody,” says the sponsor chairman for Deadwood Jam, Bill Pearson.

