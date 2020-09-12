Advertisement

30th annual Deadwood Jam

Outdoor music festival in Deadwood.
Deadwood Jam back in 2016.
Deadwood Jam back in 2016.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The countdown is on for the 30th annual Deadwood Jam.

The two-day event kicks off on Sept. 18, and the first band will take the stage at Outlaw Square at 5:30 p.m.

People can expect to hear from different talents like Tye Dye Volcano, Hazel Miller, a blues singer from Denver, Colorado, and Pinky and the Floyd, just to name a few.

Due to COVID-19, precautions were put in place, and chairs will be spaced out, so there will be distance between people.

There will also be sanitizing stations throughout the event, and microphones will be changed out after every band plays.

“The board felt that it was just necessary to keep the continuity going. And also to bring people to Deadwood when it’s really needed to keep the economy going. So if we can take care of these precautions and do it safely and bring some people to Deadwood, then it’s a win-win for everybody,” says the sponsor chairman for Deadwood Jam, Bill Pearson.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Summer tourism in Rapid City

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Business owners in Rapid City talk about the summer tourism season.

News

Opera House

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Blood drive

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

9/11 blood drive tradition continues

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
It's become a 9/11 tradition here in Rapid City, the Drops of Life Blood Drive.

Latest News

News

White House official comments on Sturgis Rally COVID-19 report

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
You've probably heard plenty about a report that came out earlier this week that projects that more than 260,000 cases of COVID-19 may have stemmed from the Sturgis Rally at a health care cost of more than $12 billion.

News

Northern Hills Housing

Updated: 23 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rounds Interview

Updated: 23 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Whitehouse COVID Call

Updated: 23 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Smithfield Fines

Updated: 23 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Fegueroa Status Hearing

Updated: 23 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.