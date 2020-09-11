Advertisement

Warmer air returns for the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds clear out overnight with low temperatures falling into the 40s for many. A few clouds and areas of fog may linger in parts of the plains, but that will quickly leave the area in the morning.

You can expect sunshine all weekend long as temperatures warm up into the 70s on Saturday and 80s on Sunday. A perfect weekend to get outside and hike or do some chores. Monday will be hot with a high near 90° as sunshine continues. Mostly sunny skies move in Tuesday as temperatures slide back into the 80s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s before more sunshine returns to end the week with highs back near or in the 80s.

The forecast is looking pretty dry, with little to no precipitation over the next week. Temperatures for the end of September look to be near or above normal, with precipitation below average for the area.

