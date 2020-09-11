Advertisement

Trial set for a Rapid City man accused in a fatal hit and run accident

Fegueroa faces up to 31 years in prison.
A trial is set for 25-year-old Zachary Fegueroa.
A trial is set for 25-year-old Zachary Fegueroa.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A trial is now set for a Rapid City man accused in a fatal hit and run accident on December 6, 2019.

In January, 25-year old Zachary Fegueroa pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular homicide in the death of Joseph Martinez, along with hit and run with injury and driving under the influence.

Prosecutors say he’s a habitual offender after a previous ingestion of a controlled substance conviction.

If they can prove that and Fegueroa is convicted of all charges, he faces up to 31 years in prison.

His trial date is set for November 20.

