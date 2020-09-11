The Homestake Opera House in Lead will receive funding from the city

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - The Homestake Opera House in Lead continues to provide the community with different art showcases, performances, and cultural events.

Recently, the City of Lead approved to provide the non-profit $25,000 in funding.

The executive director, Patrick O’Leary, says the city has always been a great supporter of the Opera House.

O’Leary says the money will allow them to start growing their children’s programming. Some of the funding they received will also go towards their usual day-to-day operations.

Just like many other non-profits and businesses, the pandemic has impacted the Homestake Opera House.

“Where we make are earned income from is the programming we do, and that takes audience to buy tickets. And with a pandemic and like theaters across the country, we were unable to get people more than ten at a time in a public gathering space,” says O’Leary.

The theater is now set up for social distancing, and every other row is closed off.

