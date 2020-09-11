South Dakota reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 283 new COVID-19 cases Friday as hospitalizations rise in the state.

The 283 new cases bring the state’s total to 16,117. 2,515 cases are currently active. Recoveries also increased Friday to 13,425, up 224 from Thursday.

The state also reported an increase in current hospitalizations to 98, up 15 from Thursday. Overall, 1,138 South Dakotans have been hospitalized, up 18 from Thursday.

The state reports 144,846 people in total have tested negative.

The death toll is unchanged and remains at 177.

County updates for Friday:

Pennington County saw 30 new cases confirmed by state officials Friday. Pennington has 329 active cases Friday, which is up from Thursday (327). The county has had a total of 1,731 cases.

Meade County has 87 active cases Friday, up from Thursday (86). The state confirmed seven new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 371 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 18 active cases Friday, Sam and the state confirmed two new cases in the county Friday.

Custer County has 68 active cases Friday, up from Thursday (5-=0). State officials reported one new case in the county Friday.

Lawrence County confirmed one new case Friday. The county has 68 active cases Friday, down from Thursday (74). The county has had a total of 278 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 25 active cases on Friday, down from Thursday (28). The state didn’t report any new cases for the county.

Ziebach County has 15 active cases, up three from Thursday (12). Thursday, the state reported three new positive cases.

Haakon County has four active cases Friday, up two from Thursday. The state reported two new positive cases in Haakon on Friday. Overall, the county has had a total of 10 cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 23 active cases Friday, down from Thursday (28). Officials reported three new cases in the county.

