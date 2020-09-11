Advertisement

Sen. Rounds says wife, Jean, is recovering from cancer treatment

Jean Rounds underwent an ablation treatment at the Mayo Clinic
mike and jean rounds
mike and jean rounds(KSFY)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In May of 2019, Senator Mike Rounds' wife, Jean, was diagnosed with cancer, and during a recent routine checkup, doctors found the malignancy had returned.

In a media phone call on Thursday, Rounds said, last week at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, Jean underwent a treatment, called an ablation, near her hip.

Rounds, an incumbent senator, was scheduled to debate Democrat challenger Dan Ahlers at the South Dakota State Fair last week, but the debate was cancelled because of Jean’s treatment.

Rounds thanked everyone for their thoughts and support for his wife.

“We got a good report,” said Rounds, in a media phone call Thursday. “You know, we wish we didn’t have to do this, but we’re like any other family-- you do what you need to do. And Jean was hospitalized overnight on Friday night. We were able to get discharged pretty close to about noon on Saturday and made it back home to South Dakota, back to Fort Pierre by a little bit after 7 o’clock on Saturday night. She’s still recovering at home, she’s a little bit sore, but she’s walking a little bit back and forth.”

Rounds also addressed the Coronavirus pandemic, and said South Dakotans take pride in using common sense -- but he did stress the seriousness and gravity of the virus.

Rounds used an analogy, saying that many farmers and ranchers in Western South Dakota have to worry about rattlesnakes while they do their job -- and that while the snakes do not stop them from working, they have to constantly remain on alert.

“We funded the Warp Speed project,” said Rounds, on the same media call. “We know that we have three vaccines that are in final testing stages right now. We’re going to have hundreds of millions of doses available, and when it’s appropriate, I’m going to take one, and I hope everyone else puts themselves in line to do it, just like when they get their flu shots, and this will save lives.”

Rounds encourages everyone to wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Homestake Opera House in Lead will receive funding from the city

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Historic Homestake Opera House provides the community with many different events.

News

How is the Lead-Deadwood housing market doing?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Lead-Deadwood housing market.

News

Chief Meteorologist Mike Modrick reflects on 33 years at KOTA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
For 33 years, Modrick has worked as chief meteorologist for KOTA Territory News, and today marks the end of an era as he signs off for the last time from the Black Hills.

News

Trial set for a Rapid City man accused in a fatal hit and run accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalie Morris
A trial is now set for a Rapid City man accused in a fatal hit and run accident on December 6, 2019.

Latest News

News

Nick Tilsen, the NDN Collective President and CEO, appeared in court Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Tilsen pleaded not guilty to all counts.

News

How are officials here keeping our forest safe?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Fires are burning all across the country impacting hundred of thousands acres.

News

South Dakota reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 283 new COVID-19 cases Friday as hospitalizations rise in the state.

News

RCPD searches for missing 22-year-old

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Rapid City police are searching for 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser of Rapid City.

News

Club for Boys

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Feeding SD

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.