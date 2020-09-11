Sen. Rounds says wife, Jean, is recovering from cancer treatment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In May of 2019, Senator Mike Rounds' wife, Jean, was diagnosed with cancer, and during a recent routine checkup, doctors found the malignancy had returned.

In a media phone call on Thursday, Rounds said, last week at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, Jean underwent a treatment, called an ablation, near her hip.

Rounds, an incumbent senator, was scheduled to debate Democrat challenger Dan Ahlers at the South Dakota State Fair last week, but the debate was cancelled because of Jean’s treatment.

Rounds thanked everyone for their thoughts and support for his wife.

“We got a good report,” said Rounds, in a media phone call Thursday. “You know, we wish we didn’t have to do this, but we’re like any other family-- you do what you need to do. And Jean was hospitalized overnight on Friday night. We were able to get discharged pretty close to about noon on Saturday and made it back home to South Dakota, back to Fort Pierre by a little bit after 7 o’clock on Saturday night. She’s still recovering at home, she’s a little bit sore, but she’s walking a little bit back and forth.”

Rounds also addressed the Coronavirus pandemic, and said South Dakotans take pride in using common sense -- but he did stress the seriousness and gravity of the virus.

Rounds used an analogy, saying that many farmers and ranchers in Western South Dakota have to worry about rattlesnakes while they do their job -- and that while the snakes do not stop them from working, they have to constantly remain on alert.

“We funded the Warp Speed project,” said Rounds, on the same media call. “We know that we have three vaccines that are in final testing stages right now. We’re going to have hundreds of millions of doses available, and when it’s appropriate, I’m going to take one, and I hope everyone else puts themselves in line to do it, just like when they get their flu shots, and this will save lives.”

Rounds encourages everyone to wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing.

