RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police are searching for 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser of Rapid City.

Zaiser is believed to have information about the double homicide in Thomson Park that happened Aug. 24.

Anyone with information about Zaiser’s whereabouts should contact Det. Barry Young at 394-4134.

