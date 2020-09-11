Advertisement

Nick Tilsen, the NDN Collective President and CEO, appeared in court Friday

Tilsen appeared back in court Friday.
Tilsen appeared back in court Friday.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Originally charged with a felony after the July 3 protests at Mount Rushmore, Nick Tilsen was back in court Friday.

This time being charged with three felonies. His felony charges include 2nd-degree robbery and two counts of assault on law enforcement. In addition, he faces four additional misdemeanor charges.

The charges stem from a protest that took place during President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore. Tilsen, the NDN Collective President and CEO, is accused of taking a riot shield from an officer, in addition to violating the rules agreed upon by both the protestors and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department.

Tilsen pleaded not guilty to all counts this morning (Friday). His next hearing is set for November.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chief Meteorologist Mike Modrick reflects on 33 years at KOTA

Updated: moments ago
|
By KOTA Staff
For 33 years, Modrick has worked as chief meteorologist for KOTA Territory News, and today marks the end of an era as he signs off for the last time from the Black Hills.

News

Trial set for a Rapid City man accused in a fatal hit and run accident

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Morris
A trial is now set for a Rapid City man accused in a fatal hit and run accident on December 6, 2019.

News

How are officials here keeping our forest safe?

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Fires are burning all across the country impacting hundred of thousands acres.

News

South Dakota reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 283 new COVID-19 cases Friday as hospitalizations rise in the state.

Latest News

News

Club for Boys

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Feeding SD

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

antibodies

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

CARES

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Locals and lawmakers discuss how CARES money should be spent

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
COVID relief money

News

Extreme weather

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.