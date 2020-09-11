Nick Tilsen, the NDN Collective President and CEO, appeared in court Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Originally charged with a felony after the July 3 protests at Mount Rushmore, Nick Tilsen was back in court Friday.

This time being charged with three felonies. His felony charges include 2nd-degree robbery and two counts of assault on law enforcement. In addition, he faces four additional misdemeanor charges.

The charges stem from a protest that took place during President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore. Tilsen, the NDN Collective President and CEO, is accused of taking a riot shield from an officer, in addition to violating the rules agreed upon by both the protestors and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department.

Tilsen pleaded not guilty to all counts this morning (Friday). His next hearing is set for November.

