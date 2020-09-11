Advertisement

How is the Lead-Deadwood housing market doing?

People from out of state are looking for homes in the Lead-Deadwood area.
Finding a home in the Lead-Deadwood area.
Finding a home in the Lead-Deadwood area.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A housing shortage in Lead-Deadwood has been an issue for many years, and the problem continues.

“Our workforce in Deadwood over 90% of them commute from other communities. Lead over 70% commutes from other communities. So we’ve had a housing shortage for a long time, and it’s only getting worse,” says a broker and co-owner for The Real Estate Center of Lead-Deadwood, Mike Percevich.

Even though housing is needed, there are some physical barriers when it comes to property development.

“We have terrain. We have rock. It’s harder to build here, but you still have to stay competitive price-wise. So it’s going to require a public, private partnership to develop these neighborhoods. And the good news is both Lead City Council and Deadwood City Council get that. And we didn’t have that three, four years ago,” says Percevich.

Percevich believes the pandemic made the housing market busier, and it’s about as busy as he’s ever seen it.

“There are a lot of people that are trying to get here from some of the more volatile areas around the country. It’s almost like they’re reading a script. They’re all calling and saying we want to get out of where we’re at,” says Percevich.

Buying a home is a big purchase, but Percevich says if you find the house you like in your price range, you should act quickly.

“If you wait a week, it’s probably going to be gone. So you have to be ready to move quickly and be decisive. Otherwise, you’re going to be looking for a while,” says Percevich.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chief Meteorologist Mike Modrick reflects on 33 years at KOTA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
For 33 years, Modrick has worked as chief meteorologist for KOTA Territory News, and today marks the end of an era as he signs off for the last time from the Black Hills.

News

Trial set for a Rapid City man accused in a fatal hit and run accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Natalie Morris
A trial is now set for a Rapid City man accused in a fatal hit and run accident on December 6, 2019.

News

Nick Tilsen, the NDN Collective President and CEO, appeared in court Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Tilsen pleaded not guilty to all counts.

News

How are officials here keeping our forest safe?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Fires are burning all across the country impacting hundred of thousands acres.

Latest News

News

South Dakota reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 283 new COVID-19 cases Friday as hospitalizations rise in the state.

News

RCPD searches for missing 22-year-old

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Rapid City police are searching for 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser of Rapid City.

News

Club for Boys

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Feeding SD

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

antibodies

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

CARES

Updated: 17 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.