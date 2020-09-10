The Club for Boys has a new look

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Club for Boys in Rapid City has a new look, a $1.6 million remodel.

Program Director Carri Redmond says the last major remodel was twenty years ago.

“I’ve been here thirty years, so it’s been a while since we’ve done any updating. So just to be able to offer more opportunities to our kids, we’re all very excited," says Redmond.

One of the biggest changes can be seen in what had been the thrift shop, now named the Erikson building. It’s been moved around, gutted, and now provides a space for older kids.

The changes don’t stop there, the remodeled lobby features thick glass and new precautions to keep the kids safe.

The Club for Boys didn’t limit their remodeling to the inside. They have a newly covered outdoor court that Executive Director Doug Herrmann says it has more than one purpose.

“So ten months out of the year it’s a sport court and it has this specific type of flooring that’s safe for kids to play on and we can take that flooring up, store it for two months, and then use the space for selling Christmas trees," says Herrmann.

They will also be able to use part of the space to park Club For Boys buses, buses that aren’t currently being used because of COVID-19 restrictions, restrictions that are also limiting the number of boys taking advantage of the remodel.

“We used to have so many boys here and we all made connections with them and its just been kind of a transition particularly our staff who have strong relationships just aren’t getting to see the boys they used to," says Herrmann.

But the staff says that they’ll be ready when the boys return.

