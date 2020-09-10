Advertisement

Rapid City homicide count hits double-digits after identification of New Year’s Day shooter

On January 1st at around 3:50 a.m., police were called to a room at 1740 Rapp Street for a report of a female with a gunshot wound.(Google Maps)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a shooting incident on New Year’s Day, a Rapid City man was indicted for First-Degree murder. This is Rapid City’s 10th homicide in 2020.

Dion Bordeaux, 25, shot 22-year-old Jeannette Jumping Eagle in the head on Jan. 1, 2020.

Around 3:50 a.m., Police responded to a call at 1740 Rapp Street, which reported a woman had a gunshot wound. Jumping Eagle was unresponsive when Police arrived due to the shot to the head. A medical unit arrived at the location and determined the female was deceased.

During the investigation, Police recovered evidence to suggest the shooting scene was staged to appear as a suicide. By exploring multiple forensic avenues, it was determined that Bordeaux was responsible for the shooting. This evidence was presented to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office. It was then submitted to Grand Jury, and the decision has been made to indict Bordeaux for the murder charge to the shooting. Further inquiries into details about the shooting investigation will be referred to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office.

There, Police learned two males in the room when the shooting occurred, one of them identified as Bordeaux. Police made contact with Bordeaux, and he was taken into custody on an existing Warrant for Aggravated Assault. He has remained in custody since this arrest.

With Rapid City’s homicide count hitting double-digits, Police have found critical takeaways concerning the crimes.

  • For instance, in eight of the homicides, a suspect has been taken into custody or named (Jamys Flyinghorse), and Police have determined drug use or drug distribution to be a factor.
  • Also, seven of these homicides have occurred behind closed doors, making law enforcement intervention nearly impossible without a call for service, police note.
  • Police have recovered no evidence to suggest that these were random incidents and that there existed a known association between the suspect and victim at the time of the murder.

“It’s always been clear that illegal drug use and associated substance abuse has had a connection to violent crime in our community,” says Chief of Police Don Hedrick.

Many of these homicide cases remain in a state of open and active investigation by the RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, or in prosecution by the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office.

“It’s also important to note that the violent actions of these offenders have created an additional four additional victims who remain in critical condition,” Chief Hedrick said. “We are monitoring their status and hoping for the best, and the collective sympathies of local law enforcement go out to those affected by this senseless violence.”

The RCPD is awaiting forensic testing results in the two cases with unnamed suspects (the murders of James Donner and Joseph Bradford).

Should anyone have any information about these incidents, they should contact Police at 394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

