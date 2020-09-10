Advertisement

Fire crews called out to Firehouse Brewing Company

Fire crews were called out.
Fire crews were called out.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dinner crowds were evacuated from a popular downtown bar and restaurant this evening.

Just a couple of hours ago, fire crews were called to the Firehouse Brewing Company, for reports of smoke in the building.

After further investigation, however, they said that there was no fire.

Fire crews found out the problem was a malfunctioning motor in an air-handling unit on the roof causing the smoke, which had lead patrons and staff to evacuate.

