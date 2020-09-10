Advertisement

Drought conditions remain in Western South Dakota

Western South Dakota sees abnormally dry, moderate, or severe conditions
Western S.D. sees drought conditions
Western S.D. sees drought conditions
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The United States Drought Monitor updated its drought maps across the country, and parts of the region are in an extreme or exceptional drought. Western South Dakota is mainly abnormally dry, moderate, or severe drought.

The state fire meteorologist, Dr. Darren Clabo, said there was minimal change in the map for South Dakota.

With the moisture we saw earlier in the week, Clabo said this precipitation will pause the drought situation for one to two weeks before the temperatures return to average this weekend.

He said the snow was in higher elevations and this snow moistened the fuel sources, but the lower-elevation prairies saw more rain and still remain dry.

“So the recent precipitation we got kind of early in the week, it did help the situation,” said Clabo. “However, it really didn’t mitigate the drought conditions that are out there. We still have a lot of dry conditions, especially when it comes to fires, dry fuels. And the other thing we have to think about is the temperatures. The temperatures got cold enough to give us that first freeze, that first frost, and so, that’s going to kill off kind of a lot of the grasses that are out there, making them more receptive to fire in the coming days and weeks.”

Clabo said, in the coming weeks, the wildfire conditions could ramp up.

