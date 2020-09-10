DCI receives report of sexual abuse allegation against local priest

A state investigation is underway into an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against a priest in the Rapid City Catholic Diocese. That’s according to the Meade County State’s Attorneys Office. Meade County State’s Attorney Michele Bordewyk says her office received a complaint against Father Michel Mulloy and says that investigation is now being handled by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Rapid City Diocese announced the complaint on Monday, saying the incident allegedly happened in the early 80′s Father Mulloy was stationed in Faith, which is in Meade County, from 1983 to 1989. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday they had received the complaint from the diocese but said it is their policy to not comment further on investigations.