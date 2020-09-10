COVID-19 antibodies from blood donors provides information as the pandemic continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As research continues for a coronavirus vaccine and treatment, Vitalant released information that could possibly help in those efforts.

Vitalant released information Tuesday about their COVID-19 antibody-positive rates, making them the first U.S. blood service provider to do so.

During June and July of 2020, more than 250,000 blood donors were tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Those with a positive COVID-19 antibody test can donate their plasma to those who are suffering from the virus, filling an ever-growing need as the pandemic continues.

“There’s a ton of research going on, surrounding specifically COVID-19 and especially with a vaccine and whatnot," said Brittany Sigel, Vitalant Senior Donor Recruitment Manager. " So, in an effort to help support the preparedness and research efforts going on, this is why Vitalant decided to share that information and we’ll continue to share that information should it be necessary and should it be deemed positive information to be shared.”

Vitalant says these results are as important as ever with the potential second wave of the pandemic.

