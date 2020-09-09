Advertisement

South Dakota Democratic party calls for oversight on CARES Act funds

Image from SD Dept. of Tourism's new ad
Image from SD Dept. of Tourism's new ad(South Dakota Dept. of Tourism)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Democratic Party is speaking out over Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of federal coronavirus relief funds, saying the party is “horrified” over what it calls lack of transparency behind the spending of those funds.

The party issued a statement Wednesday after Noem’s office announced the state is spending $5 million of the coronavirus funds on tourism ads that feature the governor.

“The lack of oversight and accountability should be troubling to everyone, regardless of party affiliation,” Chair of South Dakota Democrats Randy Seiler said. “Lawmakers have requested a special session for exactly this reason. $1.25 billion in taxpayer dollars should be used wisely to address the needs of South Dakotans.”

House representatives have asked the Gov. to call a special session since there wasn’t enough time for everyone to “provide their recommendations concerning the distribution of funds.” Forty-five different representatives signed the letter requesting the session.

The proposed session would provide the opportunity to discuss challenges to specific industries in the state like small businesses and restaurants, South Dakota Democrats say.

Also, education is a considerable concern for state democrats as they say additional funds “arrived too late.”

“As the school year approached, I witnessed social posts from teachers looking for donations of hand sanitizer, masks, Clorox wipes, and sharing ideas on how to create barriers to protect their students at a minimal cost,” Vice-Chair Nikki Gronli said. “Our schools should have had more funding earlier. Teachers shouldn’t have to beg for supplies to protect our children.”

South Dakota received $1.25 billion in funding through the CARES Act funding, some of which has been spent unemployment assistance, aid to city and local governments and state education - including an additional $75 million in funding Noem announced last week.

KOTA Territory News reached out to Noem’s office for a response to the Democratic party’s statement.

Ian Fury, Noem’s communication director said: “It’s unfortunate that Democrats don’t appreciate the importance of South Dakota’s second-biggest industry.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Active COVID-19 cases keep on downward trend in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota health officials reported 169 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, though recoveries continued to outpace new cases as active cases decline.

News

WATCH: Popular YouTube channel talks to passionate attendees during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
All Gas No Breaks has 1.23 million subscribers who follow along as Andrew Callaghan explores fringe movements in the United States.

News

Amid virus surge, Noem pushes tourism with CARES Act funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota is using federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for a $5 million tourism ad campaign aimed at drawing people to the state, even as it emerges as one of the nation’s top hot spots for COVID-19 infections.

News

Gov. Noem hits campaign trail as Trump surrogate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is on a multi-state campaign tour as an official surrogate for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, her office said Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Gun sales on the rise in South Dakota

Updated: 10 hours ago
Could an uncertain political climate be behind the trend?

News

Teacher shortage leads to distance learning mix-ups

Updated: 10 hours ago
Over 2,000 RCAS students are opting for distance learning this semester.

News

One distance-learning family wants better communication from RCAS

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Their son woke up on his first day without a teacher.

News

Rapid City City Council approves Sixth Street Corridor Project draft

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The plan would connect downtown Rapid City and Memorial Park with a pedestrian overpass.

News

Rapid City Diocese responds to Mulloy's allegations

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

A look at hemp’s potential impact on Wyoming

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Wyoming farmers will soon harvest their hemp for the first time.