South Dakota Army National Guard is giving back to the schools

Schools across the state will be receiving free water bottles.
One of the many water bottles that will be handed out to students.
One of the many water bottles that will be handed out to students.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - They’re citizen soldiers with a mission of serving their country and their state.

Now The South Dakota Army National Guard is, again, giving back to the community, this time in the form of water bottles.

Because school districts are turning off the water fountains to stop the spread of COVID 19, The National Guard at Camp Rapid ordered 28,000 water bottles for students not only in the Black Hills but across the state.

The 32 national guard recruiters will work with the schools to see how many of the bottles they’ll need to be able to give students.

Lieutenant Colonel Tracy Graves says this is a small way the guard can help the schools.

“We know that there are significant challenges for bringing the students back to school this fall," says Graves. "One of our top priorities is to ensure the safety of our students and our staff that work with our students throughout the schools, so it’s important for us to be partners as we face the challenges of the virus.”

The Rapid City Area Schools won’t have their fountains on, but do have water fill-up stations at the schools.

