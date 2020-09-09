Advertisement

Rapid City city council approves Sixth Street Corridor Project draft

The plan would connect downtown Rapid City and Memorial Park with a pedestrian overpass.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, the Rapid City city council approved a draft report for the Sixth Street Corridor Project, a plan to connect downtown Rapid City and Memorial Park with a pedestrian overpass.

The draft was approved unanimously by the council. The next steps are to break the corridor idea up into pieces, to focus on all of the different elements including better lighting along sixth street. The Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, the group in charge of this plan, will also look into partnership opportunities and funding for the project. The final proposal should come before the council in October.

