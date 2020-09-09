Advertisement

New bison research coming soon

A step to learn more about the value bison plays economically and culturally.
A step to learn more about the value bison plays economically and culturally.
A step to learn more about the value bison plays economically and culturally.(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A partnership with South Dakota State University is creating a new initiative to help save the value of bison.

South Dakota State University, the National Bison Association and the National Buffalo Foundation created the Center of Excellence Bison Studies to focus on research to improve bison health and production along with exploration of the economical impact bison production has on tribal communities.

The new director of the center, Dr. Kristi Cammaack, said the school is working with tribal bison producers and tribal colleges, like Sinte Gleska University, as there is more of a push to bring back bison to tribal lands.

Each year the center will have requests for proposals and several people across the country will be selected and given some funds to conduct their research.

“We found that it would be really important for us to understand more about the bison to help improve the management strategies. Maybe improve the outcomes of bison production as what you are eating on your plate, maybe when you get a bison steak for example," Cammaack said.

While amounts of funding is still being discussed, Rapid City’s West River Research and Extension facility will serve as the headquarters.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A look at hemp’s potential impact on Wyoming

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Max Crawford
Wyoming farmers will soon harvest their hemp for the first time.

News

Bishop speaks after announcement of sexual abuse allegation against priest

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The Rapid City Catholic Diocese is talking, a day after the announcement of the investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor by a priest in the early 1980's.

Education

Oglala Lakota County School District welcomes their new online learning students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Officials from the Oglala Lakota County School District were at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center today helping students prepare for the upcoming school year.

News

Snow covered the Black Hills Monday night leaving some to ponder the craziness of this weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Some are calling this an early Christmas.

Latest News

News

Early snowfall causes troubles for Rapid City homeless

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
While you rushed to pull out your winter coat from the closet, the homeless were trying to find clothes.

News

Gov. Noem says Sturgis Rally report is ‘fiction’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem echos what health officials said in their Tuesday morning press meeting the report should be dismissed.

News

Report estimates Sturgis Rally is responsible for $12.2B in healthcare costs, state officials disagree

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The main takeaways of the report link the Rally to 267,000 COVID-19 cases nationwide and say the overall health costs from the rally are $12.2 billion.

News

Man charged after allegedly beating 3, 1 fatally with hammer

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
A Rapid City man faces the death penalty after allegedly beating two minors and an adult with a hammer while they were sleeping.

News

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline on Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Health officials confirmed 105 new cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 15,403. However, active cases fell by over 200 to 2,679 due to new recoveries.

News

Man dies trying to rescue girlfriend in Nebraska lake

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Colorado man has died in a Saturday boating accident on a western Nebraska lake after trying to rescue his girlfriend.