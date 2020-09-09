Advertisement

Leadership Spearfish class gets people reading and exercising with new project

People can enjoy the outdoors while reading a book at the Story Walk.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s a new attraction in Spearfish, one that combines exercise and reading.

Leadership Spearfish is a nine-month program where people learn the ins and outs of their community while gaining professional development. Each year, the class creates a project to benefit the community, and the 2020 class went with something unique.

“One of the class members had the idea, she knew of a story walk in another community and so she brought that to the table and that was ultimately the project that the class chose," said Melissa Barth, Spearfish Chamber executive director. "And what a story walk is it’s a series of podiums that ranges along the ruck path and there are two pages of a children’s book in each podium.”

The story walk combined a number of the core values shared by the class. All in a way the community can enjoy.

“We talked about the things that would be important to our group; education, children, family, outdoor activities and then we tried to compile ideas that would create a project around those and group them all together," said Nicole Valentine, Leadership Spearfish Class of 2020.

The story walk was unveiled on September 3rd. It begins in Jorgensen Park and follows the three-fourths of a mile path to Evans Park. People can enjoy the outdoors while reading the book, Albert’s Tree. The Friends of Grace Balloch Library will change the book every few months.

