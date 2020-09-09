Cooking Beef with Eric - Ground Beef Stuffed Tomatoes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Heat oven 350°F.Cut tops off 5 tomatoes, discard tops. Scoop out pulp from centers of tomatoes, leaving 1/4-inch-thick shells. Reserve 1 cup of the removed pulp.

Brown 1 lb ground meat with 1/2 cup diced white onions in medium skillet on medium-high heat; drain. Return meat mixture to skillet. Add reserved tomato pulp, 2 tsp Italian seasoning and 2 TB tomato paste; mix well. Cook 3 min., stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in 1.4 c Parmesan cheese.

Place tomato shells on foil-covered baking sheet; fill with meat mixture.

Combine 1/2 cup shredded Italian blend cheese and 1/4 c panko bread crumbs; sprinkle over tomatoes. Top with 2 tsp basil.

Bake 12 to 14 min. or until heated through.

