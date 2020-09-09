Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Ground Beef Stuffed Tomatoes

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Heat oven 350°F.Cut tops off 5 tomatoes, discard tops. Scoop out pulp from centers of tomatoes, leaving 1/4-inch-thick shells. Reserve 1 cup of the removed pulp.

Brown 1 lb ground meat with 1/2 cup diced white onions in medium skillet on medium-high heat; drain. Return meat mixture to skillet. Add reserved tomato pulp, 2 tsp Italian seasoning and 2 TB tomato paste; mix well. Cook 3 min., stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in 1.4 c Parmesan cheese.

Place tomato shells on foil-covered baking sheet; fill with meat mixture.

Combine 1/2 cup shredded Italian blend cheese and 1/4 c panko bread crumbs; sprinkle over tomatoes. Top with 2 tsp basil.

Bake 12 to 14 min. or until heated through.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Cooking with Eric - Tomatoes with Horseradish Sauce

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Cooking with Eric - Tomatoes with Horseradish Sauce

Cooking With Eric

Cooking Beef with Eric - Taco Pasta Salad

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Cooking Beef with Eric - Taco Pasta Salad

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - Good Health Market

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Sheridan Cooks - Good Health Market

Community

Auction benefits hot meal donation initiative

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
The program has brought food, medicine, and supplies to families affected by COVID-19

Latest News

News

Lou Lou’s Bombdiggity’s honors mother’s legacy through pasties

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Sunday Miller
After opening in March, Cindy James and her brother Dan Waisanen set out to make pasties like their mom who passed away from cancer.

Cooking With Eric

Sheridan Cooks - Cucumber Dill Soup

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Cucumber Dill Soup

Community

Hill City hosts largest BBQ competition to date Sunday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Local and out-of-state BBQ masters put their best plates on the table

Cooking With Eric

Cooking with Eric - Mexican Chipotle Chicken

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Mexican Chipotle Chicken

Cooking With Eric

Cooking Beef with Eric - Three Burgers, three Sauces

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Three Burger Sauces sure to jazz up your grilling

Food & Drink

Eric’s Wine Minute - Silver Ghost Cabernet Sauvignon

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Eric's Wine Minute - Silver Ghost Cabernet Sauvignon