A nice weekend ahead with 90s possible next week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After record breaking cold and snow, there is a sign of hope that Summer might not be gone just yet. We’ll begin to warm up today with highs in the mid to upper 50s, but another chilly night with frost possible in some areas in the Black Hills. Thursday we’ll begin to see temperatures back into the 60s with the chance of an isolated shower overnight into Friday morning. Friday will bring temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

With a drier and warmer pattern expected to make a return on Friday, winds could be pretty gusty into the weekend. A refreshing and nice weekend is much needed after the temporary taste of Winter.

Starting next week, we may see temperatures back in the 90s for some areas bringing a much needed warm up with the last couple of weeks of Summer on the horizon.

