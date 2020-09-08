From 102°F on Saturday to snow on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It has been an exciting and wild start to September, with temperatures reaching the triple digits in Rapid City, to seeing an inch of snow on Labor Day Monday. Snow and rain is expected to taper off into the late morning hours, but some places in the higher elevations of the Black Hills could see a few lingering flurries or showers in the early afternoon hours. Mostly cloudy skies are expected into the afternoon here in Rapid City, but sun should break through before sunset. Record breaking low temperatures are possible this evening and overnight Tuesday, likely bringing a widespread frost into the Black Hills and parts of the Foothills.

Near to above average temperatures will surge back into the forecast area by the end of the week, with a potentially warm weekend ahead.

Multiple records have been set in Downtown Rapid City and at the Rapid City Regional Airport on Monday September 7th, 2020:

Downtown Rapid City

Record Daily Low: 31°F (Previous record 34°F in 1929)

Record Daily Precipitation: 0.97″ (Previous record 0.55″ in 1951)

Record Daily Snowfall: 1.0″ (No previous snow record for September 7th, 2020)

Earliest freezing temperature: September 7th, 2020 (Previous: September 11th, 1921/September 11th, 2014)

September 7th, 2020 set a record for the earliest measurable snow in Downtown Rapid City (Previous record September 11th, 2014 of 1.6″)

Rapid City Regional Airport

Record Daily Low: 32°F (Previous record 34°F in 1986)

Record Daily Precipitation: 0.96″ (Previous 0.86″ in 1946)

Earliest freezing temperature: September 7th, 2020 (Previous: September 9th, 1962/September 9th, 2001)

