Man dies trying to rescue girlfriend in Nebraska lake

(AP) - A Colorado man has died in a Saturday boating accident on a western Nebraska lake after trying to rescue his girlfriend.

Nebraska conservation officers told the Omaha World-Herald that 55-year-old Colorado Springs resident Kim Lampe had fallen off a pontoon boat Saturday at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area.

Her 53-year-old boyfriend, Kevin Kiesow of Colorado Springs, jumped in to save her, the newspaper reported. But he then had to be rescued by others from the pontoon and another nearby boat. Wind speeds were high at the time, making lake conditions rough.

Conservation officers arrived as Kiesow was being given CPR. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The boat operator was not cited, no charges are pending and alcohol use is not suspected, conservation officers said. A boat accident report will be submitted to the local prosecutor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.